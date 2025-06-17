Vivo T4 Lite 5G is confirmed to launch soon in India with a massive 6,000mAh battery that will likely support fast charging. Vivo has teased the launch of its upcoming entry-level Vivo T series smartphone in India with a dual-camera setup with flash on the rear. The leaked image showed the device could have the same design as the predecessor Vivo T3 Lite 5G. Vivo T4 Lite 5G price could be between INR 10,000 to INR 15,000. As per rumours, it may have a 50MP+2MP camera on the rear and a 5MP selfie camera on the front. It will be sold on Flipkart. Reports said that Vivo T4 Lite 5G could be the rebranded version of the iQOO Z10 Lite smartphone. Samsung Galaxy M36 Launch Imminent, Comapny Drops Teaser Trailer; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications of Upcoming Samsung M Series Smartphone.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G (vivo T4 Lite 5G) Coming Soon in India

