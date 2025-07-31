Vivo T4R 5G will be launched in India today, likely with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will reportedly support HDR10+ and have SGS Low Blue Light certification. Vivo T4R 5G price is expected to be kept under INR 20,000. For this amount, the customers may get a 50MP primary OIS camera with Sony IMX882 sensor, a 2MP bokeh camera and a 32MP selfie camera. It may come with an IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating. Besides, Vivo T4R 5G is expected to come with a 5,700mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. POVA Curve 5G New Variant Teased, Launching Soon in India in Red Colour; Check More Details Here.

Vivo T4R 5G to Launch Today in India

