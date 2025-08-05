Vivo T4R 5G was launched on July 31, 2025, and the smartphone will go on sale today in India. The device comes in two colour options, which include Arctic White and Twilight Blue. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G processor and features a 6.77-inch display. The smartphone includes a 50MP Sony main camera and a 32MP front camera. It also includes a 5,700mAh battery, which supports 44W fast charging and comes with IP68 and IP69 protection. The Vivo T4R 5G sale will begin today, and it comes with a starting price of INR 23,499 for the 8GB+128GB variant in India. Vodafone Idea 5G Rolls Out in Gujarat: Vi 5G Services Now Live in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara.

Vivo T4R 5G Sale Begins Today in India

Pool days? Adventure trails? Sudden downpours? Bring it on. 💦 With IP68 & IP69 protection, the all-new vivoT4R is built for every twist of your #TurboLife. 🚀 Sales start tomorrow. Know more https://t.co/NxriHu9CCx#vivoT4R #GetSetTurbo #TurboLife pic.twitter.com/psfPbRpBcz — vivo India (@Vivo_India) August 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)