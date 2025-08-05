Vodafone Idea (Vi) shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 5, 2025, and announced the launch of its 5G services in four cities of Gujarat. The post mentioned that Vi 5G services are now live in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara. The post read, “Vi 5G is now LIVE in your cities, bringing you lightning-fast speeds and a seamless experience. Get ready for a saras experience.” The announcement marks another step forward in Vi’s efforts to expand its 5G network across India, following earlier rollouts in cities like Jaipur, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and more. Airtel Cloud Launched: Bharti Airtel-Owned Xtelify Launches ‘Built-in-India’ Telco-Grade Sovereign Cloud Service, Available to Indian and Global Businesses; Check Details.

Vodafone Idea 5G Launches in Gujarat

