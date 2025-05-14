Realme GT 7 is set to launch in India and in the global market on May 27, 2025, with a 7,000mAh battery supporting 120W fast-charging. Realme said it would be the first phone to feature the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor in the global market. Realme GT 7 will launch alongside the Realme GT 7T smartphone in Paris, France. Realme GT 7 is expected to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 50MP rear cameras, 16MP selfie camera. The GT 7 will come with a next-gen Graphene cover IceSense Design for maintaining outer temperature. Realme GT 7 price in India is likely to be around INR 35,000. itel A90 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Budget Smartphone Launched in India by itel.

Realme GT 7 Coming With MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC

GT 7 is the first phone to be equipped with the Android top3 chipset-MediaTek Dimensity 9400e in the South Asia, Europe, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and other more regions. #realmeGT7Series #Dimensity9400e#2025FlagshipKiller pic.twitter.com/P7ZLtHTBcQ — realme Global (@realmeglobal) May 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)