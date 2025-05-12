Vivo (vivo) has confirmed the launch of its new Vivo V50 Elite Edition, a special edition smartphone in India. The Chinese smartphone maker posted a teaser video showcasing glimpses of the Vivo V50 Elite Edition design, featuring a dedicated 'Elite Edition' badge on the back panel and camera module. The company confirmed that the Vivo V50 Elite Edition unboxing will take place on May 15, 2025. The new V50 Elite Edition is expected to have a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, 50MP dual rear camera system, 50MP selfie camera and Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. It may be available in a 12GB+256GB configuration and have a 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast-charging speed along with an IP69 rating, VoLTE 5G support, and more. iPhone 17 Series Launch Date Tipped: Check Expected Release Date, Price and Specifications of Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition Debut on May 15, 2025

Enigmatic. Arriving soon.With sound that surrounds and portraits that captivate — this is more than just a phone. #vivoV50EliteEdition #ZEISSPortraitSoPro pic.twitter.com/n1lKVJAa6h — vivo India (@Vivo_India) May 12, 2025

