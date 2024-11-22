Vivo is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone from the Vivo X200 series in India. Following its global debut in Malaysia, the X200 series is set to soon arrive in India. Vivo X200 series is expected to include Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro. Both smartphones may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor. The Vivo X200 is expected to be equipped with a 5,800mAh battery, while the Vivo X200 Pro will likely come with a 6,000mAh battery. The X200 might feature a 6.67-inch display. The X200 Pro will likely feature a 6.78-inch display. Both smartphones are expected to arrive with a 32MP front camera. The rear camera setup of both smartphones will likely come with a triple camera. The Vivo X200 may feature a triple 50MP camera setup at the rear. The Vivo X200 Pro will likely feature a dual 50MP camera and a 200MP camera at the rear. Vivo Y300 5G Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Vivo Y Series.

Vivo X200 Series To Soon Launch in India

What you thought was far... just got closer. See the world not as it is, but as it could be. Coming soon.#vivoX200Series pic.twitter.com/4BDe6qbWml — vivo India (@Vivo_India) November 22, 2024

