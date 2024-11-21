New Delhi, November 21: Vivo has launched its latest smartphone, the Vivo Y300 5G, today in India. The Vivo Y300 5G arrives from the Vivo Y series, which offers a premium experience at the mid-range smartphone segment in India. The Vivo Y300 comes with a sleek and modern design, including a Snapdragon chipset.

Vivo has already teased the phone’s Aura light feature and its colour options. The Vivo Y300 5G comes with a dual-camera setup with a rectangular module. Aura light features below the camera lenses to enhance your photos with better lighting. The smartphone is available in three colour options, which include Titanium Silver, Emerald Green, and Phantom Purple. OPPO Find X8 and OPPO Find X8 Pro Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About New Smartphones of OPPO Find X8 Series.

Vivo Y300 5G Specifications and Features

The Vivo Y300 5G comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. It offers a Full HD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. Users can expect an enhanced viewing experience for browsing, or streaming content. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. The smartphone comes with a dual camera set. The Vivo Y300 5G features a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera and a 2MP Bokeh camera at the rear. It also features a 32MP front camera.

The Y300 features advanced AI camera features, which include AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance to improve the clarity of images. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 80W fast charging capability. It runs on FunTouch OS 14, based on Android 14. Additional features of the Vivo Y300 5G include dual stereo speakers and IP64 water resistance. Apple Clock 36% in Operating Revenue in India, Surpasses INR 66,700 Crore in FY24 Amid iPhone Demand Surge.

Vivo Y300 5G Price and Availability

Vivo Y300 5G is priced at INR 21,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and INR 23,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. Pre-booking for the Vivo Y300 5G starts from today and runs until November 25, 2024. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting from November 26, 2024, through Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores.

