Vodafone Idea (Vi) has begun rolling out its high-speed 5G services in Delhi NCR from May 15. The launch is part of Vi’s plan to expand its 5G coverage to all 17 circles across India by August 2025. After successful launches in Mumbai, Chandigarh and Patna, the Delhi NCR rollout marks another key step in Vi’s 5G journey. To attract users, Vi is offering unlimited 5G data on plans starting from INR 299 for customers using 5G-enabled devices. The telecom company said, "Vi’s 5G rollout in 17 circles is a part of its ₹55,000 crore capex planned over three years. Cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru are next on the map, with continued expansion across other key markets in the remaining cities." Airtel Launches World’s First AI-Driven Fraud Detection Solution To Detect and Block Malicious Links for Communication OTTs.

Vodafone Idea (VI) 5G Services Now Available in Delhi NCR

After successfully rolling out our high speed #5G services in Mumbai, Chandigarh and Patna, we're excited to launch the Vi 5G network in #DelhiNCR. Our subscribers with 5G-enabled devices in the region can now experience #Vi5G for activities such as streaming, gaming, video… pic.twitter.com/FskGFJtVNB — Vi_News (@ViNewsOfficial) May 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)