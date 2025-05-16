Bharti Airtel shared a post on May 15, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) to announce the launch of its new AI-powered fraud detection service for communication OTTs. The telecom giant has introduced the world’s first solution that can detect and block malicious links across all communication platforms. It includes emails, browsers, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, and SMS. The service will be auto-enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband customers. It will be provided at no extra cost. As per a report by ET Telecom, the service has already been rolled out in the Haryana circle. Airtel plans to launch it across India in the coming months for all its users. Airtel Q4 FY25 Results: Bharti Airtel Net Profit Drops 22.68% to INR 12,475.8 Crore, Sales Rises As India Market Grows.

Bharti Airtel Launches World’s First AI-Driven Fraud Detection Solution for Communication OTTs

Airtel launches the worlds first fraud detection solution, that will detect and block malicious links across all communications platforms including emails, browsers, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, SMSes, etc. The safe service will be seamlessly integrated and… — Bharti Airtel (@airtelnews) May 15, 2025

