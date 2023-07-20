Meta-owned popular messaging app WhatsApp was down for thousands of users worldwide, including in India, during the wee hours of July 20. According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, there were more than 22,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the WhatsApp services. The messaging also acknowledged the outage and tweeted: "We’re working quickly to resolve connectivity issues with WhatsApp and we’ll update you here as soon as possible." Services were restored in an hour. ChatGPT Down? OpenAI Chatbot ChatGPT Reportedly Hit by Global Outage, Users Lodge Complaints on Twitter.

WhatsApp Down Update:

and we're back, happy chatting! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 19, 2023

