According to reports, OpenAI's popular ChatGPT services are temporarily down due to global outage. While users are facing trouble due to this, many netizens registered their concerns on Twitter. The website is yet to reveal the cause behind this disruption. ChatGPT New Feature Update: Microsoft-Owned OpenAI To Let Users Turn-Off Chat History on Its AI Chatbot.

ChatGPT is Down

ChatGPT is down pic.twitter.com/3fprFehjYB — BNO News (@BNONews) July 11, 2023

BREAKING: ChatGPT goes down pic.twitter.com/9yZv8gpgW8 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 11, 2023

Everyone running to Twitter to check if ChatGPT is down for anyone else or just them pic.twitter.com/kXZaZOnl0S — Charlene (@CK1london) July 11, 2023

Developers when Chat GPT goes down and you are in between of writing a complex code pic.twitter.com/QpHseW5fTm — 👨‍💻 ANKUR (He/Him) (@DEV__Ankur) July 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)