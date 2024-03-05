'Accept the Reality That Biden Is Old': Hillary Clinton Asks People To Move On From US President Joe Biden's Age (Watch Video)

Hillary Clinton, an American politician recently in an interview asked people to move on from US President Joe Biden's age. "Let's go ahead and accept the reality' that he's old," she stated. The former Secretary of State remarked while appearing on the "Mornings with Zerlina" radio show on SiriusXM Tuesday. In the interview, Hillary Clinton also discussed what she saw as the authoritarian threat of Donald Trump winning the 2024 US presidential election. She asked people to move over Joe Biden's age and focus on beating Donald Trump. 'Putin Is Responsible for Navalny's Death': US President Joe Biden Blames Russian President Vladimir Putin for Alexei Navalny's Death (Watch Video).

Accept the Reality That Biden is Old

JUST IN - Hillary Clinton says to move on from Biden's age: 'Let's go ahead and accept the reality' that he's old pic.twitter.com/ptBQYC5IzZ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 5, 2024

