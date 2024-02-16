'Putin Is Responsible for Navalny's Death': US President Joe Biden Blames Russian President Vladimir Putin for Alexei Navalny's Death (Watch Video)

US President Joe Biden, on Friday, February 16, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible for opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death. President Joe Biden said that he was "outraged" but "not surprised" by the news of Alexei Navalny's death. "Make no mistake, Putin is responsible for Navalny's death," US President Joe Biden said while addressing the media from the White House. Earlier in the day, Alexei Navalny was declared dead by Russia's prison agency. In an official statement, the prison authority announced Navalny's death and said that he experienced discomfort after a walk, lost consciousness, and died. Alexei Navalny Dies: Imprisoned Russian Opposition Leader Who Criticised President Vladimir Putin Passes Away in Prison at 47.

