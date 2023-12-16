An Israeli strike killed a Palestinian cameraman for the TV network Al Jazeera and wounded its chief Gaza correspondent Friday as they reported at a school in the south of the besieged territory, the network said. Al Jazeera had initially reported that cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and Gaza bureau chief Wael Al-Dahdouh were wounded in a school in Khan Yunis, where they were hit by "shrapnel from an Israeli missile attack". Al Jazeera said it held "Israel accountable for systematically targeting and killing Al Jazeera journalists and their families". Israel-Hamas War: IDF 'Mistakenly' Kills Three Israeli Hostages in Gaza.

Al Jazeera Journalist Killed

BREAKING: Al Jazeera journalist Samer Abudaqa killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza, network says pic.twitter.com/q3T8vHGp7q — BNO News (@BNONews) December 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)