On Friday, Russia's defence ministry said that all Russian troops have withdrawn from occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson and the surrounding area. The news comes a few days after Kirill Stremousov, Russian-installed deputy head of Ukraine's southern Kherson region died. According to reports, the Russian-installed deputy head of Ukraine's southern Kherson region died in a car accident. Russia Orders Military To Withdraw From Ukraine's Kherson City.

Russia Orders Its Military To Withdraw From Ukraine’s Kherson

All Russian troops have withdrawn from occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson and the surrounding area, Russia's defence ministry says https://t.co/SAzs2t4prB — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) November 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)