Amazon is reportedly in talks with several domestic players in film and media distribution including Inox for a potential stake; Inox Denies Report.

Amazon eyes potential stake in Indian film, media businesses; Inox denies report https://t.co/emm01ENtuu pic.twitter.com/taKvsa4N14 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)