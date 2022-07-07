Larry, a cat living in Downing Street, was asked by a reporter on Wednesday if he had asked British PM Boris Johnson to resign. The cat, however, declined to comment, naturally. Larry the cat has become somewhat of a political icon in the UK. Meanwhile, as many as 40 cabinet ministers of the UK government had resigned from their posts till Thursday citing Johnson is no longer fit to govern.

Watch Video:

Amid a wave of resignations from within the government, Downing Street's resident cat Larry was asked by a reporter if he has asked the prime minister to resign pic.twitter.com/nCvujy2Lzp — Reuters (@Reuters) July 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)