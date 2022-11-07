Apple expects lower shipments of high-end iPhone 14 models than previously anticipated following a significant production cut at a plant in China. It comes as COVID resurgence has spurred authorities and companies to ramp up measures to contain outbreaks https://t.co/Wb7zZUeemJ pic.twitter.com/kXgg5MkXuW— Reuters (@Reuters) November 7, 2022

