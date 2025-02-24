At least one person was killed as "miscreants" launched an attack on an air force base in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar on Monday, February 24. As per sources, the victim, identified as a 30-year-old local trader, Shihab Kabir, was shot dead. In a brief statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the public relations division of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, confirmed that the unprecedented attack on the base in the Samiti Para area resulted in a confrontation. India-Bangla Border Tensions: Bangladesh Summons Indian High Commissioner Expressing Concern Over Fencing at Border; Envoy Calls for ‘Cooperation’.

Bangladesh Air Force Base Attacked

#BREAKING: One killed and several others injured in Bangladesh Air Force base attack in Cox’s Bazar when a group of unidentified miscreants launched an attack on the BAF base from Samiti Para leading to a confrontation. Bangladesh Air Force is trying to control the situation. pic.twitter.com/CQA3Oif1GU — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)