The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps of Iran claimed that it fired dozens of drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Given that the United States has promised to support Israel, this strike might lead to a significant escalation between the regional rivals. The Israeli military stated that it would take hours for the drones, which Iraqi security officials claimed to have observed flying over the nation from Iran, to reach their destinations. Iran-Israel Tensions: 17 Indians Onboard Cargo Ship ‘MSC Aries’ Seized Near Strait of Hormuz (Watch Video).

Benjamin Netanyahu Speaks With Joe Biden

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently speaking with US President Joe Biden, following the deliberations of the Security Cabinet and the War Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/v2oJqMSky4 — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 14, 2024

