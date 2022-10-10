According to reports, the German consulate in Kyiv has been hit by Russian strike. Reports also suggest that more explosions are likely possible due to Russian strikes, in several parts of central Kyiv. On Sunday, Ukrainian officials said that Russian missile barrage that crumbled apartment buildings and houses in Ukraine's city of Zaporizhzhia killed at least dozen people.

German Consulate Hit by Russian Strike

JUST IN - German consulate in Kyiv hit by Russian strike, BILD reports. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)