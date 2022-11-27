China reported a record high of nearly 40,000 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 26, of which 3,709 were symptomatic and 36,082 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. As of Nov. 26, mainland China had confirmed 307,802 cases with symptoms. China Imposes COVID-19 Lockdown in Zhengzhou After Cases Rise

