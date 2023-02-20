Major motorcade was spotted in Kyiv amid speculations that US President Joe Biden is visiting the country. Heavy Us security has been deployed near Ukraine’s border as white house had in a statement said that Biden is heading to Poland for a two-day visit to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, returning to the region as the war enters a volatile new phase without a clear path to peace. Biden will arrive in Warsaw on Tuesday where he will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda, the White House said in a statement on Sunday. Joe Biden State of the Union Address 2023: US President Calls for Congress to Pass His Proposal for 'Billionaire Minimum Tax' (Watch Video).

Major Motorcade in Kyiv:

BREAKING: Heavy US security and air force presence near Ukraine's border as major motorcade drives through Kyiv, amid speculation President Biden may have arrived in the country. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 20, 2023

Motorcade spotted in Kyiv amid speculation that a high-ranking U.S. official has arrived. Heavy security and U.S. Air Force planes are in the air near the Ukrainian border pic.twitter.com/yGEo3fdQWq — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)