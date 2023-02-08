US President Joe Biden has once again called for a “billionaire minimum tax” during his State of the Union address on Tuesday. “No billionaire should pay a lower tax rate than a school teacher or a firefighter,” President Biden said. The US president had previously proposed a billionaire minimum tax in his 2023 federal budget, calling for a 20% levy on households with a net worth of more than $100 million. Joe Biden State of the Union Address 2023: Full Text of US President's SOTU Speech.

Biden calls for Congress to pass his proposal for a billionaire minimum tax. “No billionaire should pay a lower tax rate than a school teacher or a firefighter” Latest: https://t.co/lVxLiyrxT1pic.twitter.com/QtPQxgKwgH — Bloomberg (@business) February 8, 2023

