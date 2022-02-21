The President of Russia on Monday told France president Emmanuel Macron and Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholzm that he will he will sign decree recognizing independence of separatist republics in eastern Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Kremlin said.

BREAKING: Putin informed Germany's Scholz and France's Macron he will sign decree recognizing independence of separatist republics in eastern Ukraine — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 21, 2022

