Several people were injured on Sunday, July 3 in Copenhagen Mall shooting in Denmark. It is not clear how many people were shot at the firing incident in a mall.

BREAKING: Several people shot at shopping mall in Copenhagen, Denmark — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 3, 2022

Copenhagen police said that officers had been sent to the mall after reports of a shooting. They advised people inside the mall to stay put and await police assistance.

Vi er talstærkt og massivt tilstede ved Fields, hvor vi har fået anmeldelser om skyderi. Vi opdaterer her, så snart vi har mere om den aktuelle situation #politidk — Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) July 3, 2022

