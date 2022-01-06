The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended Pfizer vaccine booster doses to those 12 to 15 years old. This means that people can now receive an mRNA booster shot 5 months after completing their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.

BREAKING: U.S. CDC advisory panel votes in favor of Pfizer vaccine booster for ages 12 to 15 https://t.co/bwXEskfgX7 pic.twitter.com/ByO9KzxY3Z — Reuters (@Reuters) January 5, 2022

US President Joe Biden on Booster Vaccine:

Today, the CDC approved the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot for kids ages 12-15. Boosters work — and offer the highest level of protection against Omicron. If your child is eligible, get them boosted today. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 5, 2022

