The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended Pfizer vaccine booster doses to those 12 to 15 years old. This means that people can now receive an mRNA booster shot 5 months after completing their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.

US President Joe Biden on Booster Vaccine:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)