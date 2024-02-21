In a dramatic turn of events, a Trident missile misfired and crashed into the ocean, mere yards from the British nuclear submarine that launched it. This marks the second failed launch in succession, following a similar incident in 2016. The mishap occurred while Defence Secretary Grant Shapps was on board HMS Vanguard to witness the test. Despite the setback, the UK Ministry of Defence confirmed that an “anomaly occurred” during the exercise off Florida on January 30. However, they reassured that the nuclear deterrent remains “effective”. The crew on the nuclear submarine successfully completed their doomsday drill, propelling the Trident 2 missile into the air using compressed gas in the launch tube. Unfortunately, the missile’s first stage boosters failed to ignite, causing the 58-ton missile, fitted with dummy warheads, to splash into the ocean and sink. Russia’s Nuclear Space Weapon to Destroy Satellites by Creating Massive Energy Waves When Detonated: Report.

Trident Missile Misfires During Test

MORE - UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps was on board HMS Vanguard to witness "the test." — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 20, 2024

