Russia is in the process of developing a new space-based nuclear weapon. This weapon is designed to disable or destroy satellites by creating massive energy waves when detonated, according to a news report. The revelation has caused significant concern among members of the US Congress. Earlier Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, asked the White House to declassify information about an unnamed "serious national security threat.” US Official Warns of ‘Serious National Security Threat’ After Intelligence Report Says Russia Planning for Space-Based Nuclear Weapon.

Russian Nuclear Space Weapon to Destroy Satellites

BREAKING: CNN reports Russia is trying to develop its nuclear space weapon whereby it destroys satellites by creating massive energy waves when detonated — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)