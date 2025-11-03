Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez, the mayor of Uruapan in Mexico’s Michoacan state, was assassinated during Day of the Dead celebrations on Saturday night, November 1, sending shockwaves through the nation. The anti-cartel mayor was shot seven times in the town’s historic centre as crowds gathered for the traditional festivities. A disturbing video captures the moment gunfire erupted in a crowded plaza as residents and tourists enjoyed the festivities, surrounded by candles, marigold flowers, and skull decorations. Panic spread instantly as people screamed and ran for cover while the mayor collapsed after being shot multiple times. Manzo, who had recently criticised President Claudia Sheinbaum for failing to act against cartel violence, was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Authorities confirmed that the gunman, linked to organised criminal groups, was killed at the scene, while a city council member and a bodyguard were injured in the attack. El Ricky Arrested: Mexico Authorities Capture Drug Cartel Del Noreste Leader Ricardo Gonzalez Sauceda in Nuevo Laredo, Clashes Break Out Following His Arrest (See Pics and Videos).

Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo Shot Dead During Day of the Dead

🚨🇲🇽 ANTI-CARTEL MEXICAN MAYOR ASSASSINATED IN THE DAY OF THE DEAD Carlos Manzo, the mayor of Uruapan, Mexico, has been assassinated by cartels after publicly urging President Claudia Sheinbaum to intervene against escalating cartel violence. Manzo had sharply criticized… https://t.co/DlCrXbHWwo pic.twitter.com/C5WmuArsdg — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 3, 2025

Disturbing Video Shows Mexico Mayor Carlos Manzo’s Assassination

#ÚltimaHora 🔴 Asesinan al alcalde de Uruapan, Michoacán. El edil Carlos Manzo, conocido por confrontar al crimen organizado, fue atacado durante el Festival de las Velas por el #DíaDeMuertos. El agresor fue abatido en el lugar; además, hay 2 personas detenidas.#Uruapan… pic.twitter.com/biMndY6C5e — Alejandro Cacho (@Cachoperiodista) November 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Mario Nawfal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)