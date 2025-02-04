Mexican drug lord Ricardo Gonzalez Sauceda, also known as "El Ricky," has been arrested in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, amid US President Donald Trump's call for Mexico to take out cartel leaders. According to journalists, clashes erupted in Nuevo Laredo following the drug cartel Del Noreste's leader Ricardo Gonzalez Sauceda's arrest. It is also learned that "El Ricky" is the leader of the drug cartel "Del Noreste", which recently attacked soldiers in Nuevo Laredo. Reportedly, three hitmen of the drug cartel were killed, and one was arrested. A video of the incident has also surfaced online. It was also learned that Ricardo Gonzalez Sauceda, aka El Ricky, is the leader of a group that generates violence and operates in Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, and Coahuila. El Ricky is linked to extortion and multiple attacks on Fuerza Civil police officers in Nuevo Leon. US President Donald Trump Agrees To Pause Tariffs on Mexico, Canada for 30 Days After They Pledge To Boost Border Enforcement.

Drug Cartel Del Noreste Leader Ricardo Gonzalez Sauceda Arrested

JUST IN: Mexican drug lord Ricardo González Sauceda, also known as "El Ricky," has been arrested in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico amid Trump's calls for Mexico to take out cartel leaders. Gunfights have reportedly broken out in Nuevo Laredo after the arrest. "He is the leader of a group… pic.twitter.com/IIWsoA7hJY — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 3, 2025

Federal Authorities Arrest 'El Ricky'

Como se los informé, autoridades federales detuvieron a 'el Ricky', identificado como jefe regional del Cártel del Noreste y generador de violencia que opera en Nuevo León, Tamaulipas y Coahuilahttps://t.co/xv1aAuvgvR pic.twitter.com/RB8hMrkgw5 — Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) February 4, 2025

Videos and Photos of El Ricky's Arrest Go Viral

Suspenden HOY vuelos en aeropuerto de Nuevo Laredo tras balaceras 🔴 #ATENCIÓN 🔴 La detención de “El Ricky” desató el terror y la violencia en #NuevoLaredo. Tras su captura, la ciudad se convirtió en un campo de batalla, con enfrentamientos, bloqueos y ataques armados en… pic.twitter.com/i5kuU0WQHd — José Díaz (@JJDiazMachuca) February 3, 2025

