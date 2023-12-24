The Pentagon on Sunday, December 24, said that the chemical tanker that was reportedly attacked in the Indian Ocean was struck by a drone launched directly from Iran. The development comes a day after a merchant vessel, with around 20 Indian crew, was allegedly hit by a suspected drone about 217 nautical miles off the Porbandar coast in the Arabian Sea on Saturday, December 23. However, there were no reports of any casualties in the incident. The incident comes against the backdrop of Iran-backed Houthi rebels stepping up attacks on ships in the Red Sea amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Israel-Affiliated Merchant Vessel Hit by Drone Strike in Indian Ocean, No Casualties Reported.

Drone Fired from Iran, Says Pentagon

BREAKING: Pentagon says chemical tanker that was attacked in the Indian Ocean was struck by a drone launched directly from Iran — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 23, 2023

