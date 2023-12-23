An Israel-linked merchant vessel in the Indian Ocean has been attacked using a drone. The merchant vessel was targeted using an unmanned aerial vehicle nearly 200 km towards the southwest of India's Verval. The unclaimed attack off the coast of India caused a fire on board. All crew are safe, which includes around 20 Indians. There is no confirmation of who was responsible for the attacks. Its most recent port of call was Saudi Arabia, and it was en route to India when the incident occurred. Malaysian Government Bans Shipping Linked to Israel, Condemning ‘Cruelty Against Palestinian People’.

Drone Strike on Israel-Affiliated Merchant Vessel

Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram is moving towards a merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto in the Arabian Sea 217 nautical miles off Porbandar cost after it reported a fire incident suspected to be caused by a drone attack. The vessel has crude oil and was going towards Managalore… pic.twitter.com/uVAJzZLsCi — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2023

