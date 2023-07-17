On Sunday, the temperature in China reached 52.2C, breaking all previous records. As a scorching heatwave enveloped the nation, the distant Sanbao Township in Turpan Depression, a deep mountain valley in Xinjiang, broke the previous record of 50.3C. The following five days are expected to be scorching hot, according to meteorologists, according to the local reports. To provide residents with refuge from the harsh weather, some Chinese cities opened air raid shelters earlier this month. After plus-40C temperatures were observed in cities like Shijiazhuang, several companies were further told to restrict outdoor employment. Mumbai Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Heatwave Alert As City Records Highest Temperature in India, Check Dates.

China Records Hottest Temperature Ever

China reports a temperature of 52.2°C (126°F), breaking the country's all-time high pic.twitter.com/pk8ztwjhhc — BNO News (@BNONews) July 16, 2023

