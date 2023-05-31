Over the South China Sea in international airspace, a Chinese fighter jet engaged in a "unnecessarily aggressive" manoeuvre close to a U.S. military aircraft, the United States said on Tuesday. The Chinese J-16 aircraft performed the manoeuvre last week, forcing the American RC-135 aircraft to fly through its wake turbulence, according to a statement from the US military command in charge of the Indo-Pacific. Chinese Fighter Jet Flew Dangerously Close to American Plane Over South China Sea, Says US.

Chinese Jet Performs Aggressive Maneuver Near US Military Plane

#USINDOPACOM Statement on #PRC Unprofessional Intercept: "We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law." Read more⬇️https://t.co/jeAEg1lHXz pic.twitter.com/AvPKRZHCZB — U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (@INDOPACOM) May 30, 2023

