A video has surfaced on social media showing a Chinese Coast Guard ship colliding with a Chinese navy destroyer while both pursued a Philippine patrol vessel in the South China Sea. The clash occurred near the disputed Scarborough Shoal on Monday, August 11, as Philippine patrol boats escorted dozens of fishing vessels distributing aid. Reportedly, the Chinese ships attempted to block the convoy and fired a water cannon in an intimidation attempt. Video released by the Philippine Coast Guard shows the smaller coast guard vessel, CCG 3104, making a risky manoeuvre that resulted in it slamming into the larger PLA Navy warship, leaving its bow crumpled and "unseaworthy." Germany Summons China Ambassador After Chinese Navy Ship Allegedly Points Laser at German Military Aircraft in Red Sea.

China Coast Guard Crashes Into Navy Ship Chasing Philippine Vessel

NEW: Chinese Coast Guard ship crashes into a Chinese navy destroyer as the two ships were both chasing a Philippine coast guard ship in the South China Sea. Yikes. Philippine patrol boats were escorting dozens of fishing boats when Chinese ships tried to intimidate them by… pic.twitter.com/7YxGdPv10A — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 11, 2025

