In an unfortunate incident in China, a Chinese naval fighter jet crashed today, March 15. According to a report in Insider Paper, the Chinese naval fighter jet crashed during a training exercise; however, it is learned that the pilot successfully ejected from the plane before the crash occurred. The fighter jet, which belongs to the Chinese military's Southern Theater Command, crashed in an open area in the southern island province of Hainan, the navy said in a statement on social media. "The pilot successfully ejected, and no collateral damage was caused on the ground," the Navy said in an official statement. A video of the military jet crashing in Hainan has also surfaced online. China Boat Collision: Boats Collide on Yuanshui River in Hunan Province, Killing at Least 11 People.

Chinese Naval Fighter Jet Crash Caught on Camera

NEW: Chinese naval fighter jet crashes during a training exercise https://t.co/jlFF1bbKeO pic.twitter.com/NjNqs73XA2 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 15, 2025

