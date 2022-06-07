⚡️ Civilian car hits landmine in Kyiv Oblast.



Local residents set off a mine when they drove into the forest to collect firewood despite the presence of warning signs, according to the Kyiv Regional Administration. Passengers suffered minor injuries.



Photo: Oleksiy Kuleba. pic.twitter.com/8paqrOSciX— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)