Weather on March 3 shows rising heat across major metros. In Mumbai, clear skies with temperatures near 34 degrees Celsius are expected, with no rainfall likely. Delhi will see warm daytime conditions around 29 degrees Celsius and cooler evenings, with dry weather prevailing. Chennai remains hot and humid at about 33 degrees Celsius, while Bengaluru stays relatively pleasant near 30 degrees Celsius under partly sunny skies. Hyderabad is forecast to touch 32 degrees Celsius with dry conditions. Kolkata will experience hazy sunshine and high humidity through the day. In the hills, Shimla remains cool at around 15 degrees Celsius, with partly cloudy skies and no major precipitation alert. Overall, most cities will witness stable, dry weather with summer-like warmth intensifying. Weather Forecast Today, March 02: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

