⚡️Court sentences 4 Russian soldiers to 11 years' jail for torturing Ukrainian veterans.



The men, two Russian soldiers and two mercenaries, were found to have brutally tortured three war veterans in the village of Borova in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)