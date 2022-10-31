In a shocking incident that took place in Malaysia, a woman was allegedly beaten and kicked by a man in Petaling Jaya. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, a man can be seen kicking and eating a woman with a slipper in Malaysia. After the video went viral, people urged the police to take strict action against the man. In the video, the woman can be heard crying as the man kicks her in the face and stomach before hitting her with slippers. The viral video was shared by director Michael Ang on Instagram on Sunday, October 30. Two-Finger Test Banned by Supreme Court; Persons Conducting It To Be Held Guilty of Misconduct.

Woman Beaten With Slippers in Malaysia

