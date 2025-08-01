US President Donald Trump on Friday announced the deployment of nuclear submarines “in the appropriate regions” following what he called “provocative and foolish” remarks by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. Medvedev, now Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, had warned Trump on X that issuing ultimatums could trigger war—not just with Ukraine but with the US. Trump, responding via Truth Social, said, “Words are very important and can lead to unintended consequences.” He urged Medvedev to “watch his words” and labeled him a “failed former President.” Trump has been actively pushing for a ceasefire in the three-year Russia-Ukraine war and recently set a 50-day deadline for a peace deal. He also warned of increased sanctions on Russia if progress isn’t made, escalating tensions between Washington and Moscow. Donald Trump Lashes Out at India-Russia Ties, Calls Their Economies ‘Dead’ Amid Trade Tensions.

