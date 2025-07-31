US President Donald Trump lashed out at India-Russia economic ties on July 31, saying on Truth Social, "I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care." Trump criticised India’s high tariffs, calling them "among the highest in the world," and emphasised, "We have done very little business with India." He also warned former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev to "watch his words" after Medvedev accused Trump of playing an ultimatum game, risking war. Trump’s remarks come amid escalating trade tensions and new tariffs on Indian goods starting August 1. US President Donald Trump Orders Universal 50% Tariff on Imports of Certain Copper Products.

Donald Trump Lashes Out at India-Russia Ties

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.31.25 12:00 AM EST pic.twitter.com/63e4zqg6yv — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)