The White House on Monday, April 7, denied a media report claiming that US President Donald Trump was considering a 90-day pause in his reciprocal tariffs for all countries except China. Earlier, Reuters cited a CNBC report that quoted White House Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett saying that the US President was considering a three-month pause in the implementation of his tariffs of all countries except China. In response, the White House told CNBC that the 90-day pause on tariffs is "fake news." ‘World Leaders Are Dying To Make a Deal’ Says US President Donald Trump As He Stands Firm on ‘Reciprocal Tariffs’.

Donald Trump Mulling 90-Day Tariff Pause?

