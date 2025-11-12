A horrifying accident in Salinas, California, was caught on camera when a cyclist collided with a speeding car’s fuel tank, instantly erupting into flames. The incident occurred on October 30 around 5:25 PM near North Main Street and Harden Parkway. The viral video shows the cyclist traveling at high speed before striking the vehicle, triggering a fiery explosion that engulfed him. Witnesses can be seen rushing to douse the flames, focusing on the rider’s burning legs. Emergency responders from the Salinas Police and Fire Department arrived swiftly, while bystanders administered first aid. The injured cyclist was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to early reports. California Shocker: Woman Stabs 11-Year-Old Son to Death After Consuming Pills at Hotel Room in Santa Ana, Arrested.

Cyclist Turns Into Fireball After Colliding With Speeding Car’s Fuel Tank in Salinas

View this post on Instagram

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Free Press Journal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

