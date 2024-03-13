An earthquake of Magnitude 5.3 struck Afghanistan today, March 13. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said that an earthquake of Magnitude 5.3 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan today. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.7 on Richter Scale Hits Fayzabad.

Quake Hits Afghanistan

An earthquake of Magnitude 5.3 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/gOnCbyZs24 — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

NCS Confirms Quake Hitting Afghanistan

