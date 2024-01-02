An earthquake of 5.1 on Richter Scale jolted Morocco's Azilal province on Tuesday, January 2. The tremors were reportedly felt in the early hours of Tuesday. There has been no reports of injury or damage so far. More details are awaited. Earthquake in US: 4.1 Magnitude Quake Hits Near Los Angeles.

Earthquake in Morocco:

BREAKING 5.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Azilal province of Morocco: state media pic.twitter.com/gu7Zw0wSvT — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 2, 2024

