Egyptian officials said that the blast in Cairo stemmed from routine quarry operations or construction activity on the monorail project (Photo Credits: X/@TheInsiderPaper)

A massive explosion rocked Egypt's Cairo today, October 13, ahead of Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit. The peace summit in Egypt will be graced by US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and other world leaders. After the blast, it was claimed that the explosion was an attack. However, Egyptian officials said that the blast, which occurred east of Cairo stemmed from routine quarry operations or construction activity on the monorail project. The international peace summit in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh will see the participation of leaders from more than 20 countries. Donald Trump To Visit Israel, Egypt As Gaza Deal Secures Hostages, Peace Efforts.

Massive Explosion Rocks Cairo Ahead of Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, Officials Issue Statement

UPDATE: Egyptian officials report the blast east of Cairo stemmed from routine quarry operations or construction activity on the monorail project — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 13, 2025

