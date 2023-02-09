Animal advocates have alleged that Elon Musk's company Neuralink may have illegally transported pathogens. According to a report in Reuters, an animal-welfare organization said that it will ask US government agency to investigate Elon Musk's brain-implant company Neuralink. The animal advocates said that records show potentially illegal movement of hazardous pathogens. Twitter Down: Elon Musk Says Microblogging Site Facing 'Multiple External and Internal Issues Simultaneously', Will Be Back Soon.

Neuralink May Have Illegally Transported Pathogens

Elon Musk's Neuralink may have illegally transported pathogens, animal advocates say https://t.co/aMfj0Jmrd3 pic.twitter.com/Vf8IMuVqou — Reuters (@Reuters) February 9, 2023

